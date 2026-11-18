Element Fleet Management Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:13 AM EST - Element Fleet Management Corp.: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the Company's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its issued and outstanding common shares in furtherance of its capital return strategy. Element Fleet Management Corp. shares T are trading up $0.18 at $19.80.
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