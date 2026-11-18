Belo Sun Mining Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Belo Sun Mining Corp.: Today announced several leadership appointments that strengthen its ability to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Effective immediately, Clovis Torres will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and Graham Crew has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Leonardo Harris has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. Belo Sun Mining Corp. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $0.58.
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