Metro Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:55 AM EST - Metro Inc.: Today announced its results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2026 ended September 26, 2026. Net earnings of $201.9 million, down 7.0% and adjusted net earnings of $201.8 million, down 18.0%. shares T are trading down $3.06 at $97.86.
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