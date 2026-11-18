Collective Mining Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:00 AM EST - Collective Mining Ltd.: Announces assay results for 17 diamond drill holes at the Guayabales Project in Caldas, Colombia, targeting the Shallow Halo Zone of the Apollo deposit from four drill pads: Pad 44, Pad 46, Pad 47 and Pad 48. Collective Mining Ltd. shares T are trading down $1.31 at $15.48.
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