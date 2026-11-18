TSX Stumbles Wednesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, dragged down by miners as precious metal prices slipped, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting later in the day.
The TSX swooned 535.15 points, or 1.5%, to begin Wednesday to 35,780.15.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.13 cents to 69.80 cents U.S.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
Fairfax shares began Wednesday up 13 cents to $2,757.87.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 14.47 points, or 1.9%, to 750.19.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower, with gold failing 5.3%, materials off 5.1%, and energy, 2.7% less energetic.
The five gainers were led by information technology, ahead 1%, consumer discretionary stocks, better by 0.6%, and real-estate, up 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as Nvidia shares lost momentum following the chipmaker's better-than-expected earnings report.
The 30-stock index plunged 463.48 points to 50,295.96.
The S&P 500 faded 0.9 points to 7,339.63
The tech-heavy NASDAQ regained 149.44 points to 24,477.83.
Shares of Nvidia were less than 1% lower, reversing course from earlier gains after the company's profit and revenue in the third quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, calling for 75% growth year over year.
The Dow was also weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth as well as energy name Chevron and industrial giant Caterpillar, UnitedHealth lost 4%, while Chevron and Caterpillar declined around 3% and nearly 3%, respectively.
On Tuesday, the blue-chip index dropped more than 1%, while the S&P 500 notched its lowest closing level since July 29. The Nasdaq shed almost 1% and touched its lowest level since April during the session.
Looking ahead, traders are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting, which will also be out in the afternoon. Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.09% from 5.10% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped $1.16 to $84.88 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $105.40 to $3,758.80 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, dragged down by miners as precious metal prices slipped, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting later in the day.
The TSX swooned 535.15 points, or 1.5%, to begin Wednesday to 35,780.15.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.13 cents to 69.80 cents U.S.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
Fairfax shares began Wednesday up 13 cents to $2,757.87.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 14.47 points, or 1.9%, to 750.19.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower, with gold failing 5.3%, materials off 5.1%, and energy, 2.7% less energetic.
The five gainers were led by information technology, ahead 1%, consumer discretionary stocks, better by 0.6%, and real-estate, up 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as Nvidia shares lost momentum following the chipmaker's better-than-expected earnings report.
The 30-stock index plunged 463.48 points to 50,295.96.
The S&P 500 faded 0.9 points to 7,339.63
The tech-heavy NASDAQ regained 149.44 points to 24,477.83.
Shares of Nvidia were less than 1% lower, reversing course from earlier gains after the company's profit and revenue in the third quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, calling for 75% growth year over year.
The Dow was also weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth as well as energy name Chevron and industrial giant Caterpillar, UnitedHealth lost 4%, while Chevron and Caterpillar declined around 3% and nearly 3%, respectively.
On Tuesday, the blue-chip index dropped more than 1%, while the S&P 500 notched its lowest closing level since July 29. The Nasdaq shed almost 1% and touched its lowest level since April during the session.
Looking ahead, traders are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting, which will also be out in the afternoon. Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.09% from 5.10% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped $1.16 to $84.88 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $105.40 to $3,758.80 U.S. an ounce.
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