First Canadian, Loblaw, Plaza REIT At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> First Canadian Graphite Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 70 cents. First Canadian Graphite has received subscriptions in the amount of $4,843,088 representing an oversubscription of $1,843,088. Conditional approval has been received, and the Company will now apply to the TSX Venture Exchange to issue 10,762,417 units at $0.45 per unit.
Loblaw Companies Ltd (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.13. Loblaw announced it is making its product catalogue available through Muse, Meta's AI-powered personal agent. As the first Canadian retailer to enable this capability, Loblaw is expanding the ways Canadians can discover products and connect with the brands they know and trust, making everyday shopping easier and more convenient.
Plaza Retail REIT (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.40. Plaza REIT announced its November 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15 to unitholders of record as at November 30.
BioSyent Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.00. BioSyent announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable in Canadian Dollars on December 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30.
Loblaw Companies Ltd (T.L) Hit a new 52-Week High of $71.13. Loblaw announced it is making its product catalogue available through Muse, Meta's AI-powered personal agent. As the first Canadian retailer to enable this capability, Loblaw is expanding the ways Canadians can discover products and connect with the brands they know and trust, making everyday shopping easier and more convenient.
Plaza Retail REIT (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.40. Plaza REIT announced its November 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15 to unitholders of record as at November 30.
BioSyent Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.00. BioSyent announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable in Canadian Dollars on December 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment