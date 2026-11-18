TSX Explores 4-Month Lows
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index fell to a more than four-month low on Wednesday as falling metal prices weighed on miners, while traders assessed developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks.
The TSX swooned 632.61 points, or 1.8%, midday Wednesday to 34,682.69.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.16 cents to 69.77 cents U.S.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
Fairfax shares began Wednesday up 13 cents to $2,757.87.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed efforts to reach a trade agreement during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference in China.
Meanwhile, Carney's office added Canada and China are widening market access for financial firms, giving both countries more tools to respond to periods of financial stress.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 19.64 points, or 2.6%, to 750.19.
The 12 subgroups were lower, with gold failing 6.8%, materials off 6.2%, and energy, 2.9% less energetic.
The six gainers are led by consumer discretionary, ahead 0.7%, information technology, ahead 0.4%, and real-estate, up 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as Nvidia shares lost momentum following the chipmaker's better-than-expected earnings report.
The 30-stock index plunged 631.02 points, or 1.2%, to 50,128.40.
The S&P 500 faded 38.56 points to 7,301.97
The tech-heavy NASDAQ declined 29.7 points to 24,297.86.
Shares of Nvidia were more than 2% lower, reversing course from earlier gains after the company's profit and revenue in the third quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, calling for 75% growth year over year.
The report marked the chipmaker's first since Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO, a move that came days after he admitted to an affair with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.
The Dow was also weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth as well as energy name Chevron and industrial giant Caterpillar. UnitedHealth lost 4%, while Chevron and Caterpillar declined 3% each.
Looking ahead, traders are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting, which will also be out in the afternoon. Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.07% from 5.10% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped $1.90 to $84.11 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $120.00 to $3,744.20 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index fell to a more than four-month low on Wednesday as falling metal prices weighed on miners, while traders assessed developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks.
The TSX swooned 632.61 points, or 1.8%, midday Wednesday to 34,682.69.
The Canadian dollar lost 0.16 cents to 69.77 cents U.S.
In company news, Fairfax Financial sold its entire stake in?India's IIFL Finance through a block deal worth 34.54 billion rupees ($370 million U.S.).
Fairfax shares began Wednesday up 13 cents to $2,757.87.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed efforts to reach a trade agreement during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference in China.
Meanwhile, Carney's office added Canada and China are widening market access for financial firms, giving both countries more tools to respond to periods of financial stress.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada's new housing price index fell 0.2% month over month in October, following a similar drop in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange fell back 19.64 points, or 2.6%, to 750.19.
The 12 subgroups were lower, with gold failing 6.8%, materials off 6.2%, and energy, 2.9% less energetic.
The six gainers are led by consumer discretionary, ahead 0.7%, information technology, ahead 0.4%, and real-estate, up 0.3%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Wednesday as Nvidia shares lost momentum following the chipmaker's better-than-expected earnings report.
The 30-stock index plunged 631.02 points, or 1.2%, to 50,128.40.
The S&P 500 faded 38.56 points to 7,301.97
The tech-heavy NASDAQ declined 29.7 points to 24,297.86.
Shares of Nvidia were more than 2% lower, reversing course from earlier gains after the company's profit and revenue in the third quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also lifted its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending January 2028, calling for 75% growth year over year.
The report marked the chipmaker's first since Jensen Huang resigned last week as CEO, a move that came days after he admitted to an affair with a businesswoman alleged to be a Chinese spy.
The Dow was also weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth as well as energy name Chevron and industrial giant Caterpillar. UnitedHealth lost 4%, while Chevron and Caterpillar declined 3% each.
Looking ahead, traders are awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its October meeting, which will also be out in the afternoon. Federal Reserve policymakers last month decided to keep the overnight funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.07% from 5.10% Tuesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices dipped $1.90 to $84.11 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $120.00 to $3,744.20 U.S. an ounce.
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