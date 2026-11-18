MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) began its global rollout Wednesday, becoming available in New Zealand at midnight local time Thursday, November 19, ahead of its release in other countries, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The release ends a 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V debuted in September 2013.

Following the lifting of the review embargo, GTA VI received widespread critical acclaim, with its PlayStation 5 version earning a score of 99 out of 100 on review aggregation website Metacritic, based on 115 critic reviews as of Wednesday.

Metacritic aggregates reviews from professional critics into a weighted average score, known as a Metascore, and is widely used to assess and compare the critical reception of video games.

The score puts GTA VI among the highest-rated video games of all time, tying the record held by Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, released in 1998.

The game takes players back to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida.

Its story follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, as they navigate the criminal underworld.

The release comes after multiple delays, with the game initially expected in 2025 before being postponed to May 2026 and later to November 19.

GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC release date has not been announced.

--NNN-ANADOLU