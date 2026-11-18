MENAFN - The Conversation) Editor's note: This story is part of a series of articles from Canada's top social sciences and humanities academics in a partnership between the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and The Conversation Canada.

Back in 2008, every other week during the school year, my research team (six students in Concordia University's Design and Computation Arts department as well as two research associates in my lab) and I made the 20-minute drive from Montréal to the Kahnawake Survival School. We'd been invited by Owisokon Lahache, a Kahnawake Mohawk artist and arts teacher.

Our goal was to prototype a new model for teaching Indigenous teenagers digital production skills within the context of their community's history, language and culture. What we learned there changed how I thought about research itself.

We spent that fall immersed in storytelling and discussing the importance of those stories to the community. In the winter, we focused on teaching the students tools and techniques for making video games - storyboarding, concept art, modelling, animation and programming. In March, we asked them to use what they had learned to design a video game themselves.

We weren't sure what the students would come up with, and were particularly curious about whether the students would be able to translate oral storytelling into an interactive video game. When we returned to their classroom, we were astounded.

Spread across four desks was white butcher paper with a complete game level designed in pencil and clay. The students had taken a monster from one story, a landscape from another and a conflict from a third and remixed them into a new narrative without our guidance.

It was then that we realized how excited they had been to be asked to tell their community's stories in their own way. The students understood video games and had no problem designing one whose world, characters and internal logic were rooted in their own knowledge systems and territory.

That experience - a combination of tradition, technology and preparing Indigenous youth for fluency in the digital storytelling tools of the future - became a major driver behind the creation of the Initiative for Indigenous Futures (IIF).

Flipping the research relationship

IIF was a partnership of universities and community organizations in Canada, funded by a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Partnership Grant (as well as a Trudeau Fellowship) running from 2015 to 2022.

Over seven years, IIF worked with people from numerous communities across Canada, the U.S. and the Pacific, including Kanien'kehá:ka, Cree, Anishinaabe, Diné, Métis, Mi'kmaq, Kānaka Maoli and Māori. We invited experts from many domains - fine arts, design, computer science, history, language - to join us, and we relied on our shared passion to establish methodologies that allowed us to work across communities and disciplines.

At its core was a concept called the Indigenous Future Imaginary: the idea that Indigenous Peoples must first imagine the futures we want before we can build our way toward them - that the visions communities hold of their tomorrows shape the work they do today.

Developing those imagined futures required spaces for Indigenous communities to dream, cultural grounding to maintain continuity, freedom to speculate creatively and technical capacity to help turn those visions into reality. IIF was designed to provide all four.

The partnership model IIF developed was a deliberate departure from how academic research typically works. Often, universities set the questions, communities provide access or data and outcomes circulate within institutions the communities rarely encounter. IIF inverted this.

Community members developed their own future imaginaries, with IIF providing support and encouragement, and research questions were developed in response: What are Kanien'kehá:ka values? What does a video game look like when it's designed to carry them? What creative and technical infrastructure do Indigenous artists need to visualize futures and sustain a practice over time?

That inversion took shape through four interconnected pillars: workshops that built technical capacity; residencies supporting artists' deep engagement with the technology, along with commissions to help populate the future with Indigenous images; symposia and lecture series that circulated these methods more widely; and preservation of digital media artworks for future generations.

Skins Workshops on Aboriginal Storytelling in Digital Media, one of IIF's main initiatives, is now in its 18th year, after 120 workshops reaching more than 1,500 participants across communities from Canada to Hawai'i to Aotearoa to Finland. Another IIF initiative led to Abundant Intelligences, the $28 million international research collaboration exploring how to integrate AI into Indigenous knowledge systems.

Collaborations generate grounded outcomes

The Initiative for Indigenous Futures model carries lessons well beyond Indigenous research contexts for the scholars who design studies, the institutions that house them and the funders who pay for them.

For scholars, investing time in the communities where you've built research establishes a foundation of trust that makes it possible to do work that is generative for them and you.

Read more: Canada's first Inuit-led university is coming to Nunavut - here's why it matters

For academic institutions, shared intellectual leadership provides sustained knowledge production where different problems have time to come into view and be addressed. It creates the space for epistemological breadth that enriches our understanding of innovative ways of engaging with our world.

For funders, it means that research impact looks different when it is shaped with and for community. Workshops, artworks, games and technical capacity built over years are not soft outputs alongside the“real” academic work. They are the real work.

When more communities are given the tools, the space and the institutional trust to imagine their futures on their own terms, the futures we collectively arrive at are richer, more honest and better equipped to hold the full complexity of what it means to live in the world.