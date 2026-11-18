Senior Lecturer at the Writtle School of Agriculture, Animal and Environmental Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University

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Rob is an economist and Senior Lecturer at ARU Writtle, where he leads the MBA in Agribusiness. His teaching and research apply economic theory to real-world problems in sustainable business, food supply chains and international trade, working closely with industry and international partners.

Before joining ARU Writtle, he delivered and managed economics and business management courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level, and managed relationships with partner institutions.

–present Senior Lecturer at the Writtle School of Agriculture, Animal and Environmental Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University

Experience