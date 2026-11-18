Professor of Global Energy Challenges, STEER Centre, Geography Department, Loughborough University

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Professor Ed Brown is Professor of Global Energy Challenges at Loughborough University and Co-Director of its STEER Centre, with three decades of research on governance, international development and energy, focused on energy access and low-carbon transitions across Africa and Asia.

Since 2018 he has co-directed Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS), a multi-million-pound programme funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and led by Loughborough University with the World Bank's Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) and CLASP. MECS has established electric cooking as a practical and affordable option for households and institutions across multiple low- and middle-income contexts. Recent highlights of this work have included large multi-component Scale and Support partnerships with the Tanzanian and Ugandan Energy Ministries and an on-bill financing pilot with the Tanzanian utility TANESCO which has evolved into a scaled programme aiming to bring electric cooking to a million households.

He leads the team hosting the secretariat of the Global Electric Cooking Coalition (GeCCo), launched at COP28 and now spanning 37 international organisations and 14 Global South governments. GeCCo has recently joined the Electrify Now movement, linking clean cooking to the COP31 Presidency's priority of accelerating electrification, including its target for electricity to meet 35% of final energy demand by 2035. He chairs the MECS Advisory Group, which convenes the World Bank, UNDP, Sustainable Energy for All, the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, Hivos and CLASP, and has worked directly with the World Health Organization, a member of GeCCo. He was previously Deputy Director of Climate Compatible Growth, a second major FCDO programme led by STEER.

His national-level experience is direct. He co-chaired the Coordinating Committee overseeing Kenya's National Clean Cooking Strategy, supported by MECS, UK PACT, GIZ and AFD, and led Loughborough's involvement in SETA, providing technical assistance to Kenya's Ministry of Energy, County Governments and other energy sector organisations. In 2026 he contributed to the UN's formal review of global progress on energy access.

–present Professor of Global Energy Challenges, Sustainability Research School, Loughborough University

Experience