Alvi Jawad
- PhD Candidate, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Alvi Jawad is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Systems and Computer Engineering at Carleton University, Ottawa, ON, Canada. He received his A. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 2021 from Carleton University, and his B.Sc. degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 2017 from the Islamic University of Technology, Bangladesh. His research interests involve the use of model-based approaches to assess how cyberattacks on critical infrastructure impact industrial processes, equipment, people, and the environment in the real world and how to understand, measure, and interpret various dimensions of such impact.Experience
- 2020–present Graduate Research Assistant, CyberSEA Research Lab
- 2026 Ph.D. Candidate, Carleton University 2021 A., Carleton University
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