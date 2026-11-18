I am an Assistant Professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook, NL. My research broadly explores how the governance and production of infrastructure projects (re)produce inequalities across multiple scales. I work on projects in Canada, Europe, and South Asia to examine how sewage, solid waste, and 'urban greening' initiatives are becoming sites for enclosure, data production, surveillance, and capital accumulation, while also remaining spaces of enduring labour precarity, social inequity, and activism.

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