Josie Wittmer
- Assistant Professor, Environment & Sustainability, Memorial University of Newfoundland
I am an Assistant Professor at Memorial University of Newfoundland's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook, NL. My research broadly explores how the governance and production of infrastructure projects (re)produce inequalities across multiple scales. I work on projects in Canada, Europe, and South Asia to examine how sewage, solid waste, and 'urban greening' initiatives are becoming sites for enclosure, data production, surveillance, and capital accumulation, while also remaining spaces of enduring labour precarity, social inequity, and activism.Experience
- 2024–present Assistant Professor, Memorial University 2022–2024 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Lausanne 2021–2022 Postdoctoral fellow, Queen's University
- 2020 University of Guelph, PhD, Geography and International Development Studies 2014 University of Guelph, MA, Geography 2008 Carleton University, BA (hons), Environmental Studies
- 2026 SSHRC Insight Development Grant Role: PI Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada 2026 SSHRC Partnership Grant Role: Co-PI Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada 2025 Bragg Foundation Grant Role: Co-PI Funding Source: John and Judy Bragg Family Foundation 2022 Pandemics and Cities Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: Urban Studies Foundation 2022 Early Career Research Grant Role: Funding Source: University of Lausanne 2017 Pruitt Dissertation Research Fellowship Role: Funding Source: Society of Woman Geographers
- American Association of Geographers Canadian Association of Geographers Society for the Social Studies of Science (4S)
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