MENAFN - The Conversation) Two residents in the same aged care facility can wake up to a very different day, depending on their budget and whether they and their families can afford to pay the new“Higher Everyday Living Fees” (HELF).

And, confusingly, there's no standard price for those fees, which have been coming into place over the past year.

Almost one in five Australians are aged 65 or older. A year after a major overhaul of funding for aged care support at home and in residential aged care, this series looks at what aged care is costing older Australians and their families.

For instance, ABC News has reported thousands of people living in some aged care homes won't receive cooked breakfasts unless they pay for a $42-a-day meal package, or a dietitian says they need the extra protein. Other facilities charge $12.50 a day, or $4,562 per year, for a hot breakfast.

So while one resident who can afford those fees may be served eggs on toast each day, their neighbour in the next room might be limited to getting a continental breakfast.

Want to watch TV in your room? That can sometimes cost extra too.

In September, the national Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner Liz Hefren-Webb announced that one of Australia's largest aged care providers had refunded $190,000 to almost 350 residents after scrutiny of their HELF fees.

That's why older people in aged care and their families need to be aware of the extra fees they're now allowed to be charged for – and where to get help if you have concerns about them.

What are Higher Everyday Living Fees?

The federal government started the new HELF program on November 1 last year. This allows care homes to charge additional fees for services that go beyond the standard options aged care homes must legally provide.

These fees must now be made available upfront to residents. They must not replace standard services. And they must be optional.

What's included in a standard agreement?

Standard agreements for living in an aged care home cover standard everyday living. These standard agreements must also include standard meals and snacks.

An additional HELF agreement can cover extra costs, such as for a bedroom TV, subscriptions to TV apps such as Netflix, phone usage charges, or extras at meals including juices or alcohol.

Prices vary by facility. One provider may include a daily hot breakfast in their package, while another offers it twice weekly.

A private carer escort for private appointments or shopping, or even Christmas lunch may incur a higher fee of $52 per person.

Services that can be included into a written HELF agreement include ongoing services, such as additional wifi or fixed term services (such as a term of yoga class) or a one-off service (such as a haircut).

Services that hadn't been pre-planned can still be charged, such as for impromptu coffee purchases at an on-site café. But these are an exception.

For residents in care before November 2025

For those who were in residential care before November 1 2025, providers must not charge a HELF for services they had already received at no extra cost up to then. Instead, those services must continue free of charge.

This new rule was introduced on November 1 2026, following months of mounting public concern about the fees.

But providers can increase fees in line with existing contracts, and no approval is needed from the government. If residents wish to change this agreement, a new HELF agreement is needed.

Who sets the prices?

Providers set the prices for HELF services.

These can be charged as individual items, or bundled into a package – such as covering a combination of extra recreational activities, entertainment or outings and“in-room amenities for added comfort and convenience”.

If a resident is not able to use the services, such as going on outings, they should not be charged for that in their bundle.

The HELF price can then only be increased for that resident through annual inflation.

The HELF agreement must be reviewed at least once a year to ensure the resident still wants the services, and is still able to use and benefit from them.

The HELF cannot be used to charge for additional accommodation costs, which are included in separate accommodation pricing. That's agreed upfront before entering residential care.

Some residential care homes may choose not to offer additional HELF services. In other words, it all varies hugely between providers.

Importantly, a resident can cancel or vary their higher everyday living services within the first 28 days of signing, without a cancellation fee. The provider needs to be notified of this, but there's no minimum notice period.

Aged care spending is rising rapidly

Federal government spending on residential aged care hit $24 billion in 2024/25 – a 12.8% increase from the previous year, and will increase further due to population ageing.

Price variation across different aged care providers is already leading to a tiered system – and it's hard to know if those prices reflect the actual costs of delivering those services.

Our research has shown inequity in access to health care already exists among older Australians. By charging additional fees for extra daily living services, some residents may find they cannot afford services that their neighbours in the same facility can still enjoy for free, simply because they entered aged care earlier.

Where to get help if you have concerns

All aged care services must be delivered in accordance with the Aged Care Quality Standards and the Statement of Rights.

Anyone with concerns about an aged care service can contact the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission online, or by calling 1800 951 822.