Associate Professor, Film, Screen and Creative Media, and Associate Dean Engagement, Bond University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. James Birt is an Associate Professor of Creative Media at Bond University, where he also serves as the Associate Dean for External Engagement. He is a leading expert in Educational Technology, with a focus on the intersection of emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and immersive simulations. His research explores the innovative application of these technologies to enhance learning experiences and community engagement, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications.

Dr. Birt holds a PhD in AI and Software Engineering and has contributed significantly to the international standards for AR/VR safety, notably through his involvement in the development of the ISO/IEC 5927:2024 standard. His work extends to several key committees dedicated to educational technology research and AR/VR standardisation, positioning him at the forefront of global initiatives in immersive technology.

In addition to his academic contributions, Dr. Birt has a strong commitment to industry collaboration. He has spearheaded numerous partnerships and initiatives aimed at integrating cutting-edge technologies into both educational and professional settings, ensuring that students and industry professionals alike remain at the forefront of technological advancements.



2018–present Associate professor, Bond University

2022–present Associate dean, Bond University

2010–2018 Assistant Professor, Bond University

2002–2009 Lecturer, Griffith University 2004–2009 Lecturer, CQUniversity



2006 Griffith University, PhD - Software Engineering, AI and Visualisation 2002 Griffith University, Bachelor Information Technology Honours

ExperienceEducation