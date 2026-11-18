James Birt
- Associate Professor, Film, Screen and Creative Media, and Associate Dean Engagement, Bond University
Dr. James Birt is an Associate Professor of Creative Media at Bond University, where he also serves as the Associate Dean for External Engagement. He is a leading expert in Educational Technology, with a focus on the intersection of emerging technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and immersive simulations. His research explores the innovative application of these technologies to enhance learning experiences and community engagement, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical applications.
Dr. Birt holds a PhD in AI and Software Engineering and has contributed significantly to the international standards for AR/VR safety, notably through his involvement in the development of the ISO/IEC 5927:2024 standard. His work extends to several key committees dedicated to educational technology research and AR/VR standardisation, positioning him at the forefront of global initiatives in immersive technology.
In addition to his academic contributions, Dr. Birt has a strong commitment to industry collaboration. He has spearheaded numerous partnerships and initiatives aimed at integrating cutting-edge technologies into both educational and professional settings, ensuring that students and industry professionals alike remain at the forefront of technological advancements.Experience
- 2018–present Associate professor, Bond University 2022–present Associate dean, Bond University 2010–2018 Assistant Professor, Bond University 2002–2009 Lecturer, Griffith University 2004–2009 Lecturer, CQUniversity
- 2006 Griffith University, PhD - Software Engineering, AI and Visualisation 2002 Griffith University, Bachelor Information Technology Honours
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment