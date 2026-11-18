Professor, Planetary Health, Griffith University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am the Development Lead for the Antarctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AnMAP), a joint intitiative between the Scientific Committee for Antarctic Research (SCAR), the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), hosted by Griffith University. My scientific research goals focus on investigating the pathways of synthetic chemicals to Antarctica, their environmental behaviour and fate in a warming climate, and ultimately their impact upon biota in rapidly changing Antarctic ecosystems.

I am the curator of the Humpback Whale Sentinel Program (HWSP) which is the major surveillance activity of AnMAP. It is a long-term biomonitoring program for circum-Polar surveillance the Antarctic sea-ice ecosystem. It is designed to complement existing sentinel programs under the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCMLR) Ecosystem Monitoring Program, and produce open source data for Antarctic and cetacean research communities. It is supported by the Southern Ocean Research Partnership (SORP), endorsed by the Southern Ocean Observing System (SOOS), and is the culmination of 19 years of in-house biomarker and ecological tracer development within my laboratory, the Southern Ocean Persistent Organic Pollutants Program (SOPOPP) Laboratory.

I have represented SCAR at the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings (2024), served on the Australian Research Councel Panel of Experts (2019-2022), served as Chief Officer of SCAR Action Group Input Pathways of persistent organic pollutants to AntarCTica (ImPACT) (2017-2023) and on the International Whaling Commission (IWC) Committee for Environmental Concerns (2008-).

I am a strong proponent of circum-Antarctic research and monitoring, open-source science and effective science communication for evidence-based decision making.

–present Professor, Griffith University

2006 The University of Queensland, PhD

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