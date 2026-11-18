Postdoctoral Researcher in Food Materials Science, West Virginia University

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I am a food scientist and researcher at West Virginia University, interested in reimagining how food is designed, processed and manufactured. My work explores the intersection of food science, advanced processing and emerging technologies, with a particular focus on 3D food printing and protein-based food materials.

I earned my Ph.D. in Animal and Food Science from West Virginia University, where I investigated how proteins can be transformed into printable food materials. Today, I am building on that research to explore new approaches to food manufacturing, innovative food structures and the conversion of agricultural byproducts into value-added products.

I enjoy making science accessible and exploring the ideas and technologies shaping the future of food.

–present Researcher in Food Science, West Virginia University

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