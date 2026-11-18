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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union proposed an instrument for coordinated support to Ukraine that would provide the war-torn country €45 billion in 2027.

Von der Leyen said at a press conference that Ukraine will have to repay the loan only when Russia compensates for the damage it caused during the war in Ukraine.

She added that €20 billion will be used for budget support and €25 billion for military needs.

"The support will give Ukraine the predictability it needs," von der Leyen stated, adding that the loan will "ensure that Ukraine will stay on course on reforms" and will "contribute to further integration of the Ukrainian and European defense industry."