By News Center

More than 315,000 people registered for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), hosted by Türkiye in Antalya from November 9 to 20, within the first week of the event. While participants spend their days attending the summit, thousands head to the city centre in the evening, bringing renewed activity to the local economy.

The historic Kaleiçi district, in particular, has been witnessing scenes reminiscent of the summer tourism season, with restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues filling up as the economic benefits of the summit begin to be felt across Antalya.

During the first seven days of the conference, 212,000 people visited the Green Zone, while the number of registrations for the Blue Zone reached 102,610.

With record numbers expected in both the Blue Zone and Green Zone during the remaining days of the conference, COP31 has provided a significant boost to local businesses that had struggled to meet expectations during the regular tourism season.

Antalya is effectively experiencing a summer-like tourism season in November, driven by the strong international interest in the summit. Thousands of participants from around the world are heading to the city's popular destinations in the evenings after a busy schedule of meetings and discussions at the conference.

The influx of visitors has begun to translate into tangible economic benefits, particularly in the city centre and the historic Kaleiçi district, where restaurants, cafes and entertainment establishments are reporting occupancy levels comparable to those seen during the summer months.

After spending their days discussing the future of the planet and the challenges posed by the climate crisis, COP31 participants are using the evenings to relax and explore the historic streets of Kaleiçi.

The economic contribution of the summit is becoming increasingly visible as the total number of registered participants and visitors has surpassed 315,000.

Local businesses, ranging from taxi drivers and souvenir retailers to restaurants and small convenience stores, say COP31 has brought much-needed activity during November, traditionally a period when the tourism season has already come to an end.

Nurettin Şahin, a local business owner operating near Kale Kapısı, said businesses initially welcomed the summit with considerable excitement, but the real economic impact became apparent several days after the event began, as international participants started visiting the city centre.

"When COP31 first started, there was excitement among us as well. A few days later, when visitors attending COP31 began coming into Antalya city centre, we saw a noticeable increase in business. COP31 has introduced Antalya and Türkiye to the world. This is a source of national pride for us. We are trying to welcome our visitors in a manner befitting Turkish hospitality.

"Local businesses are extremely pleased with the situation, as everyone has had an opportunity to sell their available stock. There had been a slowdown towards the end of the tourism season, but COP31 has brought activity back. The people coming here for COP31 are customers who are willing to make purchases, which is why businesses are very satisfied," Şahin said.

Ufuk Dönmez, a business owner in the historic Kaleiçi district, also highlighted the significant impact of the conference, particularly during the weekend, when the area experienced exceptionally heavy visitor traffic.

"COP31 has certainly had an impact on Kaleiçi. Sunday was particularly extraordinary. The streets were packed with people, with barely enough room to move. I believe everyone probably generated four to five times their usual turnover that day.

"The conference also had an impact on other days, but Sunday was exceptionally busy. Perhaps many of those attending COP31 were not at the conference venue, which meant everyone was out in the city centre. People are saying they wish COP31 could take place every year.

"Restaurants and bars were full, and tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands of people were served," Dönmez said.