MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted on Wednesday that the international community must provide more support for his country and increase its pressure on Russia to give it a reason to agree to peace.

In a social media post, Zelensky commented on Russia's latest drone strikes on Odessa, noting that they targeted the city's center, one of its residential areas, killing several people. He described them as "brutal and deliberate" attacks on civilians.

"I thank everyone who understands this and maintains the level of support Ukraine needs," Zelensky stressed. "We are also preparing new decisions to protect Ukraine, new support packages, and new joint steps with our partners to support diplomacy."