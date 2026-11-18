MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that the agency has not been unable to verify the status of Iran's declared nuclear material and sites, with the exception of the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

"Unless Iran provides us with information regarding the status of its declared nuclear material and facilities and access to those facilities to conduct in-field verification activities, the Agency will not be able to conclude that there has been no diversion of declared nuclear material from peaceful nuclear activities in Iran," Grossi said in his address to the Board of Governors in Vienna.

The UN nuclear watchdog's head also emphasized that "return to diplomacy and negotiations" is "imperative" in order to find a solution to the issues related to Iran's nuclear program.