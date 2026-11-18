Member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors Christopher Waller (pictured) urged his institution on Wednesday to be "a little more aggressive" in its interest rate hikes.

Speaking to CNBC, Waller expressed concerns that inflation is "broadening" and heading "in the wrong direction," meaning an annualized rate of 3.5%. He noted that the prices of approximately 70% of items in the core services basket have gone up by more than 3%, which is not linked to the ongoing energy crisis. Moreover, Waller insisted that if the trend continues in that direction, the Fed should raise its rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December, not 25.

Recently, Waller supported a 50-bps rate hike in December as the most appropriate tool to fight inflation.