MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Drone debris hit a 28-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district at the level of the 11th floor," Klitschko wrote.

Russian attack damages private house in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district

He said emergency services were heading to the scene.

He also noted that debris had fallen in a park in the same district.