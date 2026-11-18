Debris From Russian Drone Hits High-Rise Residential Building In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District
"Drone debris hit a 28-story residential building in the Pecherskyi district at the level of the 11th floor," Klitschko wrote.Read also: Russian attack damages private house in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district
He said emergency services were heading to the scene.
He also noted that debris had fallen in a park in the same district.
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