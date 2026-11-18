MENAFN - UkrinForm) Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Wednesday, responding to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent about possible additional F-16 deliveries to Ukraine.

"As for the F-16 aircraft themselves, this is not possible because they are needed to protect Portugal's airspace. [...] In the past, the Portuguese military trained Ukrainian pilots, so we can cooperate in this area," Rangel said.

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He clarified that such cooperation would depend on the budget of Portugal's Ministry of Defense.

Rangel also said the two sides should explore the possibility of cooperation in supplying ammunition used by F-16 fighter jets.