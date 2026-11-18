Portugal Unable To Provide Ukraine With Additional F-16S But Open To Discussing Pilot Training Foreign Minister
"As for the F-16 aircraft themselves, this is not possible because they are needed to protect Portugal's airspace. [...] In the past, the Portuguese military trained Ukrainian pilots, so we can cooperate in this area," Rangel said.Read also: Portugal to allocate additional EUR 50M for weapons for Ukraine
He clarified that such cooperation would depend on the budget of Portugal's Ministry of Defense.
Rangel also said the two sides should explore the possibility of cooperation in supplying ammunition used by F-16 fighter jets.
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