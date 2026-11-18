MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source in French President Emmanuel Macron's office told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Such a conversation is possible only on an equal footing. Russia's unilateral demands, which would undermine the security of the whole of Europe, cannot serve as its basis. Europeans also have demands of their own for Russia concerning the stability and security of the continent. These should be the subject of negotiations," the source said.

According to the source, while demanding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from NATO's eastern flank, Russia is not even proposing a return to the agreements in force at the time – agreements it has itself already violated.

"Russia's demands do not even amount to a return to the previous system. Strategic stability in Europe after 1990 was ensured by a number of agreements: the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Open Skies Treaty and the Vienna Document. Russia violated these arrangements and then withdrew from them. Now it is not proposing a return to agreements that it violated and whose effect it itself terminated," the source said.

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The source recalled that in December 2021, when Russia issued an ultimatum demanding unilateral steps from NATO, the Alliance and the United States responded to those demands in published documents and rejected them.

"The war against Ukraine has once again demonstrated Russia's aggression toward its neighbors. Moreover, it [Russia] is suffering setbacks on the battlefield. This is no reason to look more favorably on demands that were unacceptable back in December 2021," the source said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said earlier that Russia's demands to halt NATO enlargement and change Europe's security architecture were not an invitation to dialogue but, on the contrary, a precursor to a new escalation of aggression.

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