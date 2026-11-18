Reports Of Drone Debris Hitting Residential Building In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Not Confirmed
"Fortunately, reports of debris falling on a residential building have not been confirmed," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 18, debris from a Russian drone was reported to have hit a 28-story residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district.
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