MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major Vitalii Humeniuk, Deputy Commander of the Sergeant Training Battalion at the 199th Training Center of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Our evolving sergeant doctrine emphasizes independent decision-making by sergeants. Previously, a sergeant would wait for an officer's instructions on how to respond to a particular situation. Now, however, we are introducing a NATO principle whereby, if communication with higher command is lost, a sergeant can make decisions independently in combat situations and is held accountable for those decisions,” Humeniuk said.

He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had also adopted the TLP (Troop Leading Procedures) framework from partner countries. It is used by commanders of small units – squads, platoons and companies – to rapidly analyze a mission, develop a plan and prepare for an operation.

“British and French specialists are now helping us with the training process. We integrate our experience with theirs, and the results are very interesting. If people are taught only theory, they do not absorb it very well. But when theory is combined with practical examples, the results are much better,” the officer added.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine held a Sergeant Forum in Kyiv, the first event of its kind in the history of the modern Ukrainian military.