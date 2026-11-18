MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“Three people have been injured in the capital today,” Klitschko said.

One of the injured was hospitalized, while the other two received medical treatment on an outpatient basis.

Debris from Russian drone hits high-rise residential building in's Pecherskyi district

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone struck an unfinished building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, injuring a man with shrapnel wounds to his leg.

Photo: Kyiv Police