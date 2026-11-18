Three Injured In Russian Attacks On Kyiv
“Three people have been injured in the capital today,” Klitschko said.
One of the injured was hospitalized, while the other two received medical treatment on an outpatient basis.Read also: Debris from Russian drone hits high-rise residential building in Kyiv 's Pecherskyi district
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone struck an unfinished building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district, injuring a man with shrapnel wounds to his leg.
Photo: Kyiv Police
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