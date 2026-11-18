MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Southern Group of Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“According to available information, the command of the occupying forces has tasked its troops with staging video footage purporting to show Russian military personnel in designated settlements on the Oleksandrivka axis, within the operational area of the Southern Group of Forces. Specifically, they plan to display Russian flags, write the date of filming on walls, and shoot panoramic footage of the settlements. In this way, the enemy will attempt to create the impression that it controls these areas, presenting staged footage as evidence of its military successes,” Shevchenko said.

She added that, rather than achieving actual tactical gains, the Russian command is once again likely to resort to information manipulation, preparing fabricated video evidence and reports for domestic audiences and the international information space. However, the appearance of a flag in a video or the release of staged footage does not change the actual situation on the battlefield.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine remain in control of the situation and continue to carry out their combat missions effectively, striking enemy personnel and destroying its weapons and military equipment. All attempts by Russian occupying forces to advance along this axis have been unsuccessful,” the deputy spokesperson said.

According to Shevchenko, the line of contact has remained unchanged for an extended period, and the situation remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

Russian troops fail to advance toward Orikhiv –Group of Forces

“No staged videos, flags on walls or fabricated reports can change the actual situation on the battlefield. Information manipulation cannot win battles,” Shevchenko emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in October, Russian forces lost 279 personnel and 60 pieces of weapons and military equipment on the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Oleksandrivka axes after hitting minefields laid by Ukrainian engineering units.

Photo: Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Southern Group of Forces