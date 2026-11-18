Rescuers Evacuate 11 More Civilians, Including Three Children, From Kramatorsk
State Emergency Service personnel continue to help civilians evacuate from parts of Kramatorsk that remain under constant threat of enemy attacks.
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“Over the past two days, the Phoenix evacuation team visited 25 households and evacuated 11 people, including three children and two residents with reduced mobility,” the report says.
The regional administration stressed that evacuating from frontline areas is a way to safeguard lives and health.
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“Do not wait until the danger gets even closer. Take care of yourself and your loved ones before it is too late!” the administration urged residents of Donetsk region.Read also: Russian drone strikes municipal utility vehicle in Kramatorsk, killing one worker and injuring another
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked a fire and rescue unit in Kramatorsk with drones overnight on November 15.
Photo courtesy of t heState Emergency Service of Ukraine
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