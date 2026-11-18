MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported the meeting in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Our bilateral relations are developing very well, and we appreciate Portugal's unwavering support. Today, we discussed the matters agreed upon with the President of Portugal in Spain during the Ibero-American Summit. In particular, we are preparing measures to support Ukraine's combat aviation,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that such support was particularly important for intercepting jet-powered Shahed drones, which Russia uses to terrorize Ukrainian cities and communities every day. The president also thanked Portugal for its decision to contribute $50 million to the PURL initiative.

“I also briefed him on the negotiations. Ukraine has always advocated for full-fledged European involvement in this process, and the American side now supports this position as well. Representatives of the U.S. president will take part in meetings in Berlin tomorrow. We hope that the upcoming discussions among negotiating teams, as well as among the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, will produce tangible results. We are doing everything we can to make that happen,” Zelensky emphasized.

unable to provide Ukraine with additional F-16s but open to discussing pilot training – foreig

As Ukrinform previously reported, Portugal will allocate an additional €50 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.