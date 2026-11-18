MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported the attack in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked energy facilities in southern Odesa region. The strikes have caused power supply disruptions in parts of the Bolhrad and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts,” Kiper wrote.

He noted that no casualties had been reported.

Energy crews are assessing the damage and working to restore electricity, Kiper added.

Residential building damaged in Russian attack on central

As Ukrinform previously reported, four people were killed and 13 others injured in three Russian attacks on central Odesa on November 18.

Photo for illustrative purposes