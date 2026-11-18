Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure In Southern Odesa Region, Causing Power Outages
“The enemy attacked energy facilities in southern Odesa region. The strikes have caused power supply disruptions in parts of the Bolhrad and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts,” Kiper wrote.
He noted that no casualties had been reported.
Energy crews are assessing the damage and working to restore electricity, Kiper added.Read also: Residential building damaged in Russian attack on central Odesa
As Ukrinform previously reported, four people were killed and 13 others injured in three Russian attacks on central Odesa on November 18.
Photo for illustrative purposes
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