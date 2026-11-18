Fire Breaks Out In Kremenchuk Following Russian Attack
“Kremenchuk is once again under enemy attack. Explosions were heard in the city, and a fire broke out,” Diakivnych said.
He added that emergency services had been dispatched to the scene.
Further details are being clarified.
Read also: Two Food Industry Companies in Kremenchuk to Halt Production
As reported, Russian forces attacked two enterprises in Kremenchuk on November 18.
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