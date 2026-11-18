MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the attack in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“Kremenchuk is once again under enemy attack. Explosions were heard in the city, and a fire broke out,” Diakivnych said.

He added that emergency services had been dispatched to the scene.

Further details are being clarified.

Read also: Two Food Industry Companies in Kremenchuk to Halt Production

As reported, Russian forces attacked two enterprises in Kremenchuk on November 18.