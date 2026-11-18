MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

“Specialists from the Kyivteploenergo municipal utility are repairing a damaged heating pipeline on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in the capital's Holosiivskyi district. Heating supply to some consumers in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts has been suspended while the repairs are underway,” the statement said.

The affected streets include Antonovycha, Baseina, Arkhitektora Horodetskoho, Velyka Vasylkivska, Hetmana Pavla Skoropadskoho, Yevhena Chykalenka, Liuteranska, Mala Zhytomyrska, Mechnykova, Mykhailivska, Prorizna, Saksahanskoho, Khreshchatyk and Shota Rustaveli.

The city administration stressed that emergency repair work is being carried out around the clock, with Kyivteploenergo ready to deploy additional crews if necessary.

According to preliminary information, the damaged section of the pipeline is scheduled to be replaced overnight. Heating circulation is expected to be restored by 2 p.m. on November 19.

Part of Kyiv's Livoberezhnyi district to temporarily lose

The Kyiv City State Administration said that the city's centralized heating system is fully operational, although repairs to individual damaged sections of the heating network are still ongoing. Around 40 Kyivteploenergo crews are working around the clock.

As reported, as of November 18, traffic had been partially restored on Kyiv's Southern and Northern bridges, which were damaged in a Russian attack on November 17. The Darnytskyi Bridge and Metro Bridge are open to traffic without restrictions.