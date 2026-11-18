MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Regional Military Administration, reported the attacks in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

The attacks involved drones, artillery and missiles.

In Pavlohrad, private homes, outbuildings and warehouses were damaged, and five people were injured.

In Nikopol district, Russian forces struck the district center and the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, damaging a business and private homes.

In the Hubynykha community of Samar district, an agricultural enterprise came under attack. A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, a private house was damaged.

Three injured in Russian attacks on

As reported, on November 17, Russian forces carried out more than 30 attacks on five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring 20 people, among them two children.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration