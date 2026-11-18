Kerch Bridge No Longer Functions As Transport Artery Ukraine's Mod
The ministry noted that“fewer routes mean a greater logistical burden on Russian forces operating on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes.”
“For every strike against our territory, we will respond with twice or three times the force. This is our right to defend ourselves,” Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara has said.Read also: Khmara comments on strike against Kerch Bridg
As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. Trains and buses continued to operate, although with delays.
The bridge was attacked again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.
President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed details of the operation against the Kerch Bridge. According to him, the operation consisted of seven stages carried out over several weeks.
Photo: ASTRA
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