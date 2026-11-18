MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

The ministry noted that“fewer routes mean a greater logistical burden on Russian forces operating on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes.”

“For every strike against our territory, we will respond with twice or three times the force. This is our right to defend ourselves,” Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara has said.

comments on strike against Kerch Bridg

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. Trains and buses continued to operate, although with delays.

The bridge was attacked again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed details of the operation against the Kerch Bridge. According to him, the operation consisted of seven stages carried out over several weeks.

Photo: ASTRA