MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the announcement in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

“Tomorrow, an important meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place. Together with our partners, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the Coalition delivers tangible results. We are preparing new support packages for Ukraine, primarily for our defense and energy sectors. There will also be bilateral meetings aimed at securing further support for Ukraine and advancing our diplomatic efforts,” he said.

Zelensky also said he expected to meet with representatives of the U.S. president and planned to discuss with European leaders the next steps in negotiations with Russia.

“U.S. representatives said that during our meetings in Berlin, they would provide the necessary information about the negotiations involving the U.S. president, which are currently underway, including in China. We will hear updates from China and other countries, as well as from other leaders and our partners,” the president said.

Axios: Witkoff,to meet Ukrainian, EU officials to discuss peace plan

He stressed that Ukraine and its European partners had agreed that decisions on issues concerning Ukraine must be made with Ukraine at the table, just as decisions on issues concerning Europe must be made with Europe at the table.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky said earlier that Ukraine expected progress on air defense and energy support at meetings of the G7, in the Ramstein format and within the Coalition of the Willing, all scheduled to take place this month.