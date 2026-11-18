Drone Strikes Apartment Building, Post Office In Chuhuiv
“The enemy launched a drone attack on the city of Chuhuiv. According to preliminary reports, the drone struck an apartment building and a post office,” the statement said.
All emergency services are operating in an enhanced mode.
Further details are being clarified.Read also: Invaders hit company in Chuhuiv with drone, fire breaks out
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 18, Russian forces struck a market in the city of Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including an 11-year-old boy.
Illustrative photo: Pixabay
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