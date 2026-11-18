MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports the incident, citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy launched a drone attack on the city of Chuhuiv. According to preliminary reports, the drone struck an apartment building and a post office,” the statement said.

All emergency services are operating in an enhanced mode.

Further details are being clarified.

Invaders hit company inwith drone, fire breaks out

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 18, Russian forces struck a market in the city of Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including an 11-year-old boy.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay