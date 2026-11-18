MENAFN - UkrinForm) The plan is designed to support reforms, strengthen democratic institutions and bring Ukraine closer to European standards, Ukrinform reports, citing the Council of Europe website.

““The 2027–30 action plan reflects our commitment to stand by Ukraine. It aims to help the country address the consequences of Russian aggression and continue building a democratic future, grounded in deep, structural reforms,” Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said.

The decision was adopted at a meeting in Strasbourg on November 18. The plan aims to bring Ukraine's legislation, institutional practices and enforcement of legal provisions into line with European standards. The Council of Europe emphasized that this is consistent with Ukraine's strategic goal of strengthening its security through EU membership.

According to Berset, Ukraine's long-term security also depends on strong institutions, an independent judiciary, public trust and the ability to counter foreign interference both during the war and in peacetime.

“If Ukraine is protected by weapons today, tomorrow it will be protected by its institutions,” the secretary general stressed.

The plan identifies four interconnected priorities: protecting human rights and ensuring accountability to promote peace and stability; fostering social inclusion and protecting minorities, vulnerable groups, women and children; strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring free and fair elections, and safeguarding the integrity of the information environment; and enhancing judicial independence and good governance.

The document also notes that Russian aggression has caused widespread destruction, displaced civilians and disrupted the functioning of public institutions and the provision of essential services. At the same time, Ukraine continues to implement reforms, advance toward EU membership and meet its commitments under Council of Europe standards despite the challenges posed by the war.

The new Action Plan is expected to be officially launched in early 2027.

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The document builds on the results of the previous 2023–2026 Action Plan,“Resilience, Recovery and Reconstruction.” Among its achievements, the Council of Europe cited improved access to justice for people affected by the war, the establishment of more than 1,100 specialized support services for victims of violence, stronger child-friendly justice mechanisms and the adoption of the Law on Media.

As reported, in September, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset presented the main priorities of the new Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine for 2027–2030. The plan is intended to strengthen democratic resilience, the rule of law and judicial independence, as well as support European reforms.

Photo: Council of Europe