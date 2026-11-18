MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports the developemt, citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the ministry, the arrangement will allow Ukraine to use part of the funds provided under the European Union loan to purchase critically needed U.S. defense goods and services through the PURL mechanism.

Ukraine will be able to make contributions to PURL through a NATO account. Each contribution will be formalized in a separate letter specifying the particular PURL package and the amount of funding.

Each contribution will be earmarked for a specific package and list of items submitted by Ukraine to the European Commission under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026–2027.

The funds will remain Ukraine's property until NATO formalizes the relevant arrangement with the U.S. Department of War and the U.S. side confirms that the specific package can be implemented.

NATO will act solely as Ukraine's authorized financial intermediary and custodian of its contributions. The Alliance will not act as a buyer, seller, supplier or guarantor of U.S. defense goods and services.

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NATO will also provide quarterly reports on the status and use of the funds, balances, accrued interest, expenses, exchange rates and transfers made.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has been designated as the government body responsible for exercising Ukraine's rights under the arrangement.

The ministry will prepare, sign and submit contribution letters, issue other written instructions, requests and notifications, and receive reports on the use of the funds.

The arrangement does not obligate Ukraine to make any contributions. Unused funds may be returned or allocated to another PURL package.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a U.S.-NATO initiative that enables NATO member states and partner countries to finance the supply of critically needed U.S.-made weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

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The mechanism, launched in July 2025, operates on the basis of a prioritized list of requirements identified by Ukraine and agreed upon with the United States and NATO. It covers weapons critically needed on the battlefield that cannot always be quickly replaced with European alternatives.

In the first year of the mechanism's operation, total contributions reached nearly $7 billion. Ukraine receives approximately 95% of its Patriot interceptors, including PAC-3 missiles, through PURL.

As Ukrinform previously reported, citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara, contributions announced by partners at the November 17 Ramstein meeting will help strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including through the procurement of missiles under the PURL initiative.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine