MENAFN - UkrinForm) “We tested the entire command chain, particularly the coordination of units from different countries, as this was one of the objectives of the exercises. The system is working reliably. Further exercises will be held to maintain the force's readiness to deploy and ensure its reliability,” the source said.

According to the official, 11 countries contributed their forces to the exercises, which are taking place in Poland from November 9 to 22. Around 2,800 personnel have been deployed in total, including 1,100 French troops.

“France is playing a central role in these first exercises. Around 30 aircraft and approximately 500 vehicles are involved. The exercises have demonstrated that the coalition force, made up primarily of European countries, is capable of providing Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and deploying at short notice,” the source said.

He also said that the force's operational headquarters, currently based at Mont Valérien in Paris, is soon due to relocate to the United Kingdom under the rotation arrangement established from the outset. A British general has been leading the headquarters since the summer, having replaced his French predecessor. All countries contributing forces are involved in its work.

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Asked whether the Coalition of the Willing could lose its purpose in light of developments in the peace negotiations, the Macron staff official said that the difficulties only underscored its importance.

“The force has one objective: to help achieve a just and lasting peace. One only has to look at how difficult the negotiations are at present to understand that we need every reliable means available to help achieve such a peace. And we are confident that the Coalition is one of those means. So I do not see any risk of it becoming redundant,” he said.

Merz outlines two key priorities for Coalition of thesummit in Berlin

As reported, at the November 19 Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, French President Emmanuel Macron will focus on strengthening support for Ukraine, particularly its air defense, preparing security guarantees and ensuring full European participation in peace negotiations.

Photo: polska-zbrojna