MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, citing two industry sources, according to Ukrinform

According to the sources, the attacks have disrupted or completely halted operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries, up from nine in the middle of last week.

Russia's Ministry of Energy did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

According to estimates, following near-daily drone strikes over the past 20 days, crude processing volumes at Russian refineries have fallen to 400,000 metric tons per day, or about 3 million barrels per day, from over 700,000 metric tons per day at the end of October.

The combined nominal capacity of Russian refineries affected by the attacks attacked since late October amounts to approximately 500,000 metric tons per day, equivalent to approximately 54% of the country's total primary refining capacity of an estimated 930,000 metric tons per day.

Read also: Russia imports record volumes of petrol as Ukraine strikes refineries

However, Reuters' sources said that, given the gradual reduction in operating capacity, average crude processing volumes in November remain above 500,000 metric tons per day, about 5% to 10% below September and October levels.

Major Russian refineries affected by the attacks include plants in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, Kirishi and the Volga region, the sources said.

As reported, Russia imported record volumes of gasoline by sea last month as Ukrainian drone strikes inflicted serious damage on the country's oil refineries and reduced its refining capacity.