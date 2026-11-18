MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform's correspondent in Berlin learned this from sources in the Germa n government.

“The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will begin with the arrival of the U.S. delegation. It will be represented by Kushner and Witkoff, who will hold a brief meeting with the federal chancellor,” the people said.

According to the information available, Witkoff and Kushner will also attend the Coalition of the Willing's plenary session and take part in a joint press conference afterward with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Nearly 40 delegations are expected to attend the summit in Berlin, around 30 of them led by heads of state or government. Before the plenary session, separate talks are scheduled in the E3 format (Germany, France and the United Kingdom), with the participation of the Ukrainian president.

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The summit's agenda will focus on ensuring continued financial and military support for Ukraine, coordinating positions on possible peace negotiations, and developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the U.S. outlet Axios, citing a U.S. official, reported that Witkoff and Kushner were scheduled to meet with Ukrainian and European representatives in Berlin on November 19 to discuss security guarantees and Ukraine's postwar reconstruction.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also announced important meetings and new support packages as part of the Coalition of the Willing.