MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis received Wednesday Uzbekistani Deputy Head of the State Security Service Farrukh Mukhtarov and an accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces Arab Army (JAF).

Al Harasis and Mukhtarov studied ways to improve military cooperation and exchange expertise in defense and training, alongside other issues of mutual interest.

//Petra// HA