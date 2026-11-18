MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Personnel of the Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/12 arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to provide medical, relief, and humanitarian care to Palestinians, continuing Jordan's humanitarian efforts under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Upon arrival, the medical teams began technical preparations, equipping clinics and medical facilities to commence receiving patients and delivering healthcare services.

Staffed by specialized medical, nursing, and technical personnel, the hospital encompasses departments for general surgery, internal medicine, orthopedics, general medicine, anesthesia and intensive care, dermatology, vascular surgery, pediatric and neonatal surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and emergency medicine. It also features maxillofacial surgery and neurosurgery clinics, alongside an amputee support and prosthetics fitting clinic.

Meanwhile, personnel from the outgoing Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/11 returned to Jordan on Wednesday after completing their mission in the enclave, where they treated 51,900 patients, performed 406 major surgeries and 706 minor surgeries, and fitted 300 upper and lower prosthetic limbs.

//Petra// AF