MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah held a series of bilateral and expanded meetings on Wednesday with high-level official and business delegations from the United Kingdom and France on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, aiming to boost economic, industrial, and trade cooperation and attract quality investments.

Qudah met with UK Trade Envoy to Jordan, Kuwait, and the Occupied Palestinian Territories Lord Iain McNicol, followed by an expanded session with representatives of UK Export Finance (UKEF) and participating British firms to explore trade cooperation and financing for strategic projects.

The minister also held talks with a delegation of French officials attending the conference to discuss frameworks for joint economic and investment partnerships.

During the meetings, Qudah highlighted the resilience of the Jordanian economy and promising investment prospects under the Economic Modernization Vision, pointing to accelerating gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3% in the second quarter of this year and an 11.2% rise in total exports during the first eight months.

He noted that Jordan offers a secure and stable investment destination backed by its modern Investment Environment Law, which guarantees equal treatment and investor protection.

Qudah added that the conference showcases more than 40 strategic investment opportunities valued at over $15 billion across five core sectors: energy, water and water security, transport and logistics, technology and the digital economy, and high-value manufacturing and mining.

Qudah emphasized that Jordan's network of free and preferential trade agreements grants locally manufactured goods access to markets encompassing more than 1.5 billion consumers.

He added that the ministry is actively expanding this network through upcoming preferential trade agreements with Uzbekistan and Uganda, reinforcing the kingdom's position as a regional manufacturing and export hub and a strategic gateway to regional and global markets.

//Petra// AF