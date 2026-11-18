UAE Expresses Solidarity With Jordan Following Military Helicopter Crash
Abu Dhabi, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Wednesday following the crash of a military helicopter during a training exercise that left several people injured.
In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abu Dhabi affirmed its support for Jordan and its people, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the incident.
//Petra// AF
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