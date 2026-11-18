MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs held two dialogue sessions on Wednesday in the Amman and Mafraq governorates as part of an ongoing series aimed at strengthening civic engagement and broadening societal inclusion in decision-making processes.

According to a ministry statement, the first session took place at the Jordanian Women Qualifying and Training Society with female participants from the Tabarbour area in Amman, while the second was hosted at the Northeast Badia Vocational Training Institute for young men and women in the Mafraq region.

Speaking at the Amman session, Amani Al-Riyalat, head of the ministry's Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division, underscored the vital role of women as key partners in decision-making, legislative drafting, crisis management, and sustainable development.

She noted that the quality of political decisions and democratic maturity depend on active female participation, describing women's political empowerment as both a national necessity and a genuine investment in a future built on justice and equal opportunity.

At the Mafraq session, Juman Al-Dahamsheh, head of the ministry's Women's Division, emphasized that youth engagement in political life is a primary driver of dynamic, sustainable communities given young people's capacity for innovation and adaptability to digital and global shifts.

She added that integrating youth into decision-making whether through political parties, running for elected councils, or leading community initiatives helps shape more responsive public policies aligned with future needs and aspirations.

//Petra// AF