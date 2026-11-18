New York, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Mohamed Ag Ayoya of Mali as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

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