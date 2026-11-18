(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo, Zhejiang, China - November 18 , 2026 AquaJack 560 vs AquaJack 550: Which Rechargeable Pool Leaf Vacuum Should You Choose? The AquaJack 550 is designed for manually guided pool bottom leaf collection, with a 90 L/min flow rate and approximately 75 minutes of runtime. The AquaJack 560 expands the cleaning options to include shallow areas from 20 cm deep and manually guided surface skimming, with a 150 L/min flow rate and approximately 60 minutes of runtime. Both models have a 10 L collection capacity. The main decision is whether your routine centres on pool bottom cleaning or requires access to several cleaning locations. AquaJack 550 and 560 at a Glance

Feature AquaJack 550 AquaJack 560 Product type Rechargeable pool leaf vacuum Rechargeable multifunction pool leaf vacuum Operation Manually guided Manually guided Pool bottom cleaning Yes Yes Dedicated shallow-water configuration No Yes Minimum cleaning depth 50 cm 20 cm with the dedicated shallow-water configuration Maximum applicable water depth 3 m 3 m Surface-skimming configuration Not part of the specified cleaning functions Yes, by inverting and preparing the machine Specified flow rate 90 L/min 150 L/min Specified runtime Approximately 75 minutes Approximately 60 minutes Collection capacity 10 L 10 L Supplied bags Pool bottom coarse debris bag Pool bottom coarse bag, shallow-water coarse bag and pool bottom fine filter bag Fine filter bag Available separately Included Pool pole connection Yes Yes

The 560 offers more cleaning configurations and a higher specified flow rate. The 550 offers a longer specified runtime for users focused on its pool bottom cleaning application.

Choose by Where the Debris CollectsMainly on the Pool Bottom: Consider AquaJack 550

If your main task is collecting leaves, seed pods and small twigs from the pool floor, the AquaJack 550 offers a focused cleaning option.

Its supplied coarse debris bag has a 10 L capacity. A fine filter bag is available separately for settled dust and other fine debris.

The specified working depth is 50–300 cm, making water depth an important part of the selection. Check the shallowest area you want to clean rather than considering only the pool's deepest point.

Pool Bottom, Shallow Shelf and Surface: Consider AquaJack 560

The AquaJack 560 is intended for a more varied cleaning routine.

It can operate in an upright pool bottom configuration, use a dedicated connector for shallow-water cleaning, or be inverted for surface skimming.

This is useful when leaves collect in several places: on a submerged sun shelf, across the deeper pool floor and at the water surface.

The user changes the configuration and guides the machine toward each cleaning area.

What Changes for Shallow-Water Cleaning?

The AquaJack 550 has a specified minimum working depth of 50 cm. The AquaJack 560 adds a dedicated configuration for water as shallow as 20 cm.

The 560's shallow-water connector clips onto the main body and positions its dedicated collection bag horizontally. This reduces the height of the assembled cleaning setup.

For a pool with a sun shelf or tanning ledge, the difference between 50 cm and 20 cm may determine whether the cleaner can access the area at all.

Before choosing, measure the actual water depth where debris collects. For the 560, use the dedicated shallow-water assembly and select the green-light operating mode according to the manual.

How Does AquaJack 560 Clean the Surface?

The AquaJack 560 converts to a manually guided surface skimmer by turning the machine upside down.

With the intake facing upward at the surface, the user guides it toward floating leaves through a pool pole. Preparation also includes securing the appropriate bag, opening the intake flap identified in the manual and locking the handle in a suitable position.

This provides a different cleaning application from bottom vacuuming. It does not make the 560 an autonomous cleaner: the user remains responsible for directing it.

For buyers seeking automatic surface collection, a dedicated robotic skimmer is a separate product category to consider.

Compare the Bags as Well as the Machine

Both models use collection bags, but their supplied packages differ.

The AquaJack 550 includes a coarse bag for larger pool bottom debris. Its fine filter bag is an optional purchase.

The AquaJack 560 includes three bags:



A coarse bag for larger pool bottom debris.

A dedicated coarse bag for shallow-water cleaning. A fine filter bag for dust and other fine debris on the pool bottom.

The 560's three bags serve different tasks and configurations. They are not three filtration stages used simultaneously.

If you want to collect both bulky leaves and settled dust, include the relevant bag options when comparing the two products.

Flow Rate and Runtime: Understand the Trade-Off

The specified flow rates are 90 L/min for the AquaJack 550 and 150 L/min for the AquaJack 560.

Flow rate measures water volume passing through the cleaner. It should not be interpreted as suction pressure or converted directly into a percentage improvement in cleaning speed.

Actual pickup depends on the debris, the selected bag, bag condition and how the cleaner is guided.

Runtime also differs:

Model Specified runtime AquaJack 550 Approximately 75 minutes AquaJack 560 Approximately 60 minutes

The 550's longer stated runtime may matter to users who spend more time on bottom leaf collection. The 560's additional cleaning applications may matter more to users who need shallow-water and surface access.

Select the balance that fits your cleaning routine.

Four Questions to Help You Decide1. Where Do You Need to Clean?

For pool bottom leaf collection within a 50–300 cm working depth, consider the AquaJack 550.

For a combination of bottom, shallow-water and manually guided surface cleaning, consider the AquaJack 560.

2. What Debris Do You Need to Collect?

For leaves, seed pods and small twigs, choose the appropriate coarse debris bag.

For settled dust and fine debris, consider the fine filter bag. It is available separately for the 550 and included with the 560.

3. What Are the Water Depth and Access Conditions?

Measure shallow areas and consider the reach of your pool pole.

The 560's 20 cm minimum applies to its dedicated shallow-water configuration. Both models have a maximum applicable water depth of 3 m.

4. What Fits Your Budget and Cleaning Routine?

Compare the complete package: machine, required filter bags and compatible pole.

The AquaJack 560's telescopic pole is sold separately. Check the supplied contents of the 550 package offered by your distributor as well.

Ask for a quotation based on the accessories you need, rather than comparing the machine price alone.

Frequently Asked QuestionsIs AquaJack 560 better than AquaJack 550 in every specification?

No. The 560 has a higher specified flow rate and adds shallow-water and surface-cleaning configurations. The 550 has a longer specified runtime: approximately 75 minutes compared with approximately 60 minutes for the 560.

Which model should I choose for a shallow pool shelf?

Consider the AquaJack 560 if the water is at least 20 cm deep and you use its dedicated shallow-water configuration. The 550's specified minimum working depth is 50 cm.

Can both models collect fine dust?

Both have a fine filter bag option for pool bottom cleaning. The bag is supplied with the 560 and available separately for the 550.

Does AquaJack 560 include a separate surface-skimmer bag?

Its supplied three-bag package consists of a pool bottom coarse bag, a shallow-water coarse bag and a pool bottom fine filter bag. Surface cleaning uses the suitable bag and assembly shown in the manual.

Do either of these cleaners move around the pool automatically?

No. Both are manually guided rechargeable cleaners. The user directs the cleaner toward debris.

Which model is suitable if I mainly collect leaves from the bottom?

The AquaJack 550 is worth considering for focused bottom leaf collection. Choose the 560 if its higher specified flow rate, included fine bag or additional cleaning configurations match your needs.

Choose the Cleaning Applications You Will Use

The AquaJack 550 offers a focused approach to pool bottom leaf collection with approximately 75 minutes of runtime.

The AquaJack 560 expands the range of tasks through shallow-water and surface-cleaning configurations, alongside its pool bottom vacuuming function.

Contact Poolstar with your pool depth, main debris type and preferred cleaning method for product details and distributor enquiries.

About Us

Established in Ningbo, China in 2008, Poolstar Pool Products is a dynamic and innovative leader in the global swimming pool and spa market. We specialize in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive range of pool cleaning products and related accessories for both pool and spa environments, serving diverse buyers worldwide. Our extensive portfolio includes advanced pool cleaners, essential cleaning accessories, solar products, cover reels, ladders, and more.